Fort Thompson man faces 40 years, $750k fine for Carjacking, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Robbery

A federal grand jury has indicted a man from Fort Thompson for Carjacking, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon and Robbery.

AbuBarker Shabbaz-Evans, a/k/a Abu Barker Evans, age 24, pled not guilty.

The Indictment alleges on September 15, 2019, Shabbaz-Evans took a motor vehicle from an individual with the intent to cause death and serious bodily injury and further assaulted the victim with a metal object shaped like a pistol. Court information further alleges on January 1, 2020, Shabbaz-Evans attempted to take pre-paid gasoline and United States Currency from the presence of 2 individuals.

The maximum penalty if convicted is up to 40 years in federal prison and/or a $750,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release and restitution may be ordered.

Shabbaz-Evans was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.