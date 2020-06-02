Fort Pierre woman sentenced for federal program theft

A 53-year-old woman from Fort Pierre convicted of Theft from a Program Receiving Federal Funds was sentenced yesterday (June 1) in US District Court.

A federal judge sentenced Pamela Duncan to 1 year of probation and restitution in the amount of $4,000.

Court information shows between January 2017 and August 2018 while employed as an agent of the United Sioux Tribes of South Dakota Development Corporation, Duncan embezzled property worth at least $5,000 from an organization receiving federal funds. Duncan removed property and applied funds for personal use, such as laptop computers, gym memberships, attorney services, payroll advances and travel reimbursement.

The case was brought as part of The Guardians Project, a federal law enforcement initiative to coordinate efforts between participating agencies, to promote citizen disclosure of public corruption, fraud and embezzlement involving federal program funds, contracts and grants, and to hold accountable those who are responsible for adversely affecting people living in South Dakota’s Indian country communities.