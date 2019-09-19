Fort Pierre Woman Indicted on Conspiracy Charges

A federal grand jury has indicted a 26-year-old woman from Fort Pierre for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

Tiffany Kay Frazier, now known as Tiffany Kay Castiglione pled not guilty.

Court information alleges beginning at a time unknown, but no later than January 2017 and continuing to September 2019 in the District of South Dakota and elsewhere, Castiglione knowingly conspired with persons known and unknown to intentionally distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The maximum penalty if convicted is up to 40 years in prison and/or a $5-million fine, at least 4 years of supervised release and restitution may be ordered.

Castiglione was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.