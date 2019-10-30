Fort Pierre woman indicted for theft of federal funds

A 52-year-old woman from Fort Pierre has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Theft from a Program Receiving Federal Funds.

Pamela Duncan pled not guilty.

Court documents allege between January 2017 and August 2018, while she was employed as an agent of the United Sioux Tribes of South Dakota Development Corporation, Duncan did embezzle at least $5,000 worth of federal funds or property.

The maximum penalty if convicted is up to 10 years in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine, 3 years of supervised release and restitution may be ordered.

The case was brought as part of The Guardians Project, a federal law enforcement initiative to coordinate efforts between participating agencies, to promote citizen disclosure of public corruption, fraud, and embezzlement involving federal program funds, contracts and grants.