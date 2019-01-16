Fort Pierre to host rodeos, farmers market, Trader Days and more in 2019

Fort Pierre intends to continue the momentum started by events held in 2017 as part of the town’s bicentennial celebration, many of which happened again in 2018.

Development Corporation board member Chris Maxwell says 2019 will include rodeos and the farmers market.

And, Maxwell says, the 2nd annual Trader Days will be held.

He says expect to see more buffalo around Fort Pierre.

The group is also looking at future development.

More information and a list of upcoming events will be available on the Fort Pierre Development Corporation website.