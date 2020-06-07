Fort Pierre swimming pool opening Tuesday

For the public’s safety, the City has implemented extra precautions for the 2020 pool season. There will NOT be any SWIMMING LESSONS. Any questions can be directed to the City Office at 223-7690 or email ADMIN1@FORTPIERRE.COM.

OPEN SWIMMING: 12:30 PM to 9 PM – Monday through Saturday

12:30 PM to 6:00 PM – Sunday

FAMILY SWIM: 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM – Sunday

(*Limited to children accompanied by an adult.)

ADMISSION FEES:

Daily Admission – $2

Passes (nonrefundable):

Individual Season Pass – $30

Family Season Pass – $50

(*Family Passes are limited to 2-adults & children living in the same household.)

The pool will close if there is lightning or thunder or if a severe weather warning is issued for our area, or if the quality of water or facility presents a health or safety hazard. The pool may be re-opened if severe weather passes over at the discretion of the pool manager. The City reserves the right to close down the pool during the season should COVID-19 cases become active in the area.

SWIMMING POOL PHONE 605-223-7696.