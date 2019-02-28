Fort Pierre residents reminded of snow removal dos and don’ts

With more snow expected to fall in the next few days, the City of Fort Pierre reminds residents and persons doing snow removal that where the snow is piled can not interfere with traffic or pedestrian safety.

Snow or ice from any sidewalk, public or private driveway, parking lot or parking area must not obstruct the vision of vehicular or pedestrian traffic, block access to a fire hydrant or block access to a mailbox. Fort Pierre residents are also encouraged to clear the snow away from around fire hydrants so they are easily visible.