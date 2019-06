Fireworks go on sale tomorrow (June 29) in Fort Pierre, but there are some rules to follow.

Hours for discharging fireworks in town are:

June 29-July 2 from 9am–10:30pm

July 3-4 from 9am–midnight

July 5 from 9am–10:30pm

No bottle rockets less than 14 inches total length or with a rocket motor length of less than 2 inches are allowed. Absolutely no sky lanterns.