Fort Pierre-Pierre mayors working together on COVID-19 response for businesses and individuals

The mayors of Pierre and Fort Pierre both say, at this time, they don’t plan to enact more restrictive guidelines than what’s currently provided by the Centers for Disease Control and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic response in the state.

Fort Pierre mayor Gloria Hanson says she and Pierre mayor Steve Harding are working together to make things consistent in both towns.

Harding outlines what the mayors are currently asking of citizens and businesses.

Harding says individual citizens should continue to avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more, continue social distancing, wash hands and stay home when not feeling well.

Mayor Hanson says Fort Pierre and Pierre businesses are adjusting and providing their products and services in careful and creative ways.

Both mayors says they’ll continue to reevaluate processes and adapt as the conditions evolve.

Find local COVID-19 announcements at www.drgnews.com.

DRG, Fort Pierre Tourism and the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the Pierre/Fort Pierre Business Connection— a list of businesses who have adjusted their services to help accommodate social distancing. Businesses wanting their special/changed services listed should email sales@dakotaradiogroup.com.