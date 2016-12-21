Fort Pierre Mayor Show Dec 21st 2016

FORT PIERRE S.D. – Fort Pierre’s Mayor Gloria Hanson visited with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane about the happenings in the town of Fort Pierre. Tune in to 1060 AM KGFX every Wednesday morning at 7:35am for the Fort Pierre Mayor report. Aaron Brewer Manager at Stanley County Fairgrounds stopped in with the Mayor to discuss the New Years Eve bull riding. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/Fort-Pierre-and-Bull-BASH-12-21-16.mp3

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.