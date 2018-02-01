Fort Pierre marketing grant deadline extended to March 1

The Fort Pierre Tourism and Promotion Council has extended the deadline for submitting marketing grant letters of intent to March 1 to give groups more time to plan their 2018 season of activities and events.

The council expects to have approximately $12-thousand in grant funding available this year. The completed application needs to include budget, goals, event history (if available), matching funds and marketing plans. In addition, a follow up report has to be submitted within 30 days of completing the project/event. Last year, 12 grant applications were submitted with a total of $9,385 being approved.

Forms and information are available at the Log Cabin in Fort Pierre or by going online to https://www.fortpierre.com/tourism/. Completed grant requests can be mailed to FPTPC, PO Box 461, Fort Pierre, SD 57532.