Fort Pierre man taken into custody after accident near the Missouri River Bridge

A 29-year-old Fort Pierre man was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident yesterday (Thurs.) morning in Pierre.

According to the Pierre Police Department, a traffic crash occurred at approximately 7:45am near the Missouri River Bridge. The two vehicles involved were traveling East into Pierre from Fort Pierre when the front vehicle, operated by Janice Reede of Fort Pierre, slowed for traffic that was merging into a single lane because of road construction. The driver of the vehicle immediately behind her, Cody Dewell, was unable to react in time and crashed into the rear of the Reede’s vehicle.

Dewell was issued a citation for Failure to Use a Seatbelt and arrested for an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant for a parole violation. A passenger from Dewell’s vehicle was transported to Avera St. Mary’s by AMR.

Damage is estimated at $7,500 to each vehicle. The accident caused traffic to be backed up into Fort Pierre for approximately 15 minutes.