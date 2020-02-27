Fort Pierre Man Sentenced for Methamphetamine Trafficking

A 61-year-old man from Fort Pierre convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine has been sentenced by a federal judge.

Frank Loring Miller, Jr., must spend 57 months in federal prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release and pay a $1,000 fine.

Court information says between February and July 2019, Miller intentionally conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Pierre and Fort Pierre communities. As part of the conspiracy, Miller and his co-defendants traveled to Denver, Colorado, to pick up methamphetamine. On June 23, 2019, law enforcement conducted a traffic stop of Miller’s vehicle and found 236 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, pipes and other items of distribution.

Miller will self-report March 10 to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.