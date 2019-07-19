Fort Pierre man indicted on methamphetamine charge

A 61-year-old Fort Pierre man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

Frank Loring Miller, Jr. pled not guilty.

The Indictment alleges on June 23, 2019, a traffic stop was conducted wherein 236 grams of methamphetamine were located in Miller’s vehicle. It further alleges between February 1, 2019, and July 16, 2019, Miller possessed with intent to distribute and intentionally distributed 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

The maximum penalty if convicted is up to 40 years in prison and/or a $5-million fine, at least 4 years supervised release and restitution may be ordered.

Miller was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial. A trial date has not been set.