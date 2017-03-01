Fort Pierre Happenings – Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center

FORT PIERRE SD – Cindy Bahe was in studio today to talk with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane about the upcoming events at the Casey Tibbs Center and an update on the movie about Casey “Floating Horses”. Many events are tied in with the Casey Tibbs Center and the Bicentennial for the city of Fort Pierre. http://www.drgnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Cindy-Bahe-Rodeo-Center-3-1-17.mp3

