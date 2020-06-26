Fort Pierre getting $3.7 million for wastewater treatment facility improvements

Fort Pierre is getting a $3.7 million ($3,701,000) loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan to make improvements to its wastewater treatment facility.

The loan will cover the estimated cost of the project.

Improvements include rerouting wastewater flow through the lagoons, installing an aeration system to reduce Biological Oxygen Demand, adding additional treatment works to reduce ammonia concentrations, installing an ultraviolet disinfection system and modifying the discharge method.

The 2.125% interest 30 year loan will be administered through the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for wastewater, storm water and nonpoint source projects.