Fort Pierre firefighters respond to grass, semi cab fires

A semi cab was fully engulfed when the Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department arrived shortly after 6 o’clock this (Tues.) morning.

Chief Justin Jones says the fire was on the west side of the railroad tracks on Bad River Road, about one mile west of US Highway 83. A second semi cab caught fire, but it wasn’t fully engulfed. Jones says the semi cabs hadn’t moved for about a week. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Fort Pierre Volunteer Fire Department was called to a grass fire Sunday around noon approximately nine miles south of Fort Pierre. Jones says the fire was on private property and burned 1.7 acres. He says because US National Grasslands surrounded the property, federal agencies were called to assist with extinguishing the fire.