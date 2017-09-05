  • Home > 
Fort Pierre Fire Department Labors on Labor Day

September 5, 2017
By: DRG News

 

FORT PIERRE SD- Fort Pierre Fire Chief Justin Jones stated the Fort Pierre Fire Department was called out at 1:05 pm Monday September 4th to assist with a structure fire on the Neilson Ranch 20 miles south and 2 miles west of Fort Pierre. The fire was contained to a utility room and appeared to be an electrical issue in a workshop.

On scene were Fort Pierre Fire Department, Vivian Fire Department, and Draper – Murdo Fire Departments.
Draper -Murdo had the fire extinguished and Fort Pierre helped with final clean up and arrived back at station at about 4pm. There were no injuries.


