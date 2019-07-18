Fort Pierre Community Garden ranks #1 among AARP grant recipients nationwide

Fort Pierre has received an $8,000 grant from AARP to maintain the town’s community garden.

Mayor Gloria Hanson says their project was ranked #1 in the nation.

She says the project got started last year.

Hanson says each of the garden beds is 18 inch high, 4 feet wide and 36 feet long.

AARP says the Fort Pierre Community Garden also promotes social interaction, physical activity in the outdoors and fresh produce for a healthy diet.

The Lemmon Public Library, Thunder Valley Community Development Corporation at Pine Ridge and Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. also received grants.

AARP is distributing nearly $1.6 million among 159 grant winners across all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.