A program and tour of the Fort Pierre’s Community Garden is being held this (Tues.) evening during the Downtown Farmers Market.

At 6pm, there will be a short program, then people are welcome to tour the gardens. There are 24 beds, with produce, three fruit trees and pathways covered with weed barrier and wood chips all protected by a six-foot chain link fence.

The Fort Pierre’s Community Garden is located behind the Chuckwagon.