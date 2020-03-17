Fort Pierre city offices closed to public, still staffed and ready to assist

The Fort Pierre city offices are closed to the public as a precaution against COVID-19, but are fully staffed. People can call or email with questions and use the dropbox for payments.

If you have questions about utility services, building permits or other city items, call (605) 223-7690.

Utility Payments:

• You are welcome to put your payment in an envelope and place the sealed envelope under the door. If you need your bill amount or confirmation payment was received, please call (605) 223-7690. They will not be able to make change so any extra amount will applied to your account as a credit.

• You may place your payment in the drop box on the northwest edge of the courthouse parking lot.

• You can make your payment on-line at https://www.info.paymentservicenetwork.com/.

New Utility Customers:

• Please call (605) 223-7690 and indicate that you would like to fill out an application for utility services.

• We will ask you questions so we can initiate the application and explain our policies.

• We will provide the completed application to you for signing and process your receipt for the utility deposit.

Utility Customer Terminating Services:

Please call (605) 223-7690 and provide necessary information for finalizing your services.

Building Permits:

Please call (605) 223-7690 and ask to speak to someone regarding a building permit. Further interaction will be based on individual needs.

Other Inquiries:

Please call (605) 223-7690 and explain what you need so we can connect you with the proper personnel.