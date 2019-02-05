Fort Pierre city leaders looking to the future

At the recent Fort Pierre Development Corporation annual meeting, city leaders released some designs intended to start conversations about what the town will look like in the next few decades.

Board member Chris Maxwell said after celebrating the town’s 200 years of history during bicentennial activities in 2017, it’s time to look forward to what future Fort Pierre may look like.

Maxwell said they came up with a list of things that connect the community.

Anyone with ideas is encouraged to reach out to the Fort Pierre Development Corporation or city leaders.