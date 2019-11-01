Fort Pierre city employees earn safety award

Employees of the City of Fort Pierre were awarded a Gold Level Loss Control/Safety Achievement Award at the annual South Dakota Municipal League Conference in Aberdeen last month (Oct. 9).

The award honors the employees for their efforts in protecting the assets of the City of Fort Pierre by making the workplace safer for employees, reducing liability exposures and saving the taxpayers’ dollars through loss control.

Fort Pierre was one of 38 entities recognized for their loss control/safety efforts. This was the 17th time they received an award.