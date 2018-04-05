Fort Pierre Changing Annual Cleanup Event

Fort Pierre city officials have decided to try something new for the annual spring cleanup this year.

Mayor Gloria Hanson says the event has evolved over the years.

Hanson says this year Fort Pierre residents will get a voucher to take a load to the dump for free.

Hanson says the city council already has a use for the money that will be saved.

Hanson says Fort Pierre residents who don’t have access to a pickup to haul items to the dump and people willing to volunteer to help with cleanup by hauling items for people should call city hall at 605.223.7690.