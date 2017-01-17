Fort Pierre Bi Centennial and Dakota Western Heritage Festival Reception Jan 18th as Part of the South Dakota Tourism Conference

FORT PIERRE SD – Fort Pierre Tourism and Promotion Council will be sponsoring the South Dakota Tourism Conference Reception Wednesday, January 18, beginning at 7 p.m. at Drifters Event Center. The reception will showcase the Fort Pierre Bi Centennial and the Dakota Western Heritage Festival. The reception will include music by the Plains Folk. The Reception is free and open to the public.

A “Western Weekend Package”, will be auction off approximately 8 pm as a fund raising opportunity for the DWHF, a 501c3 non profit.

The Festival will be September 15, 16 & 17 in Fort Pierre . The package includes:

2 night stay at the AmericInn September 15&16.

2 seats on the Wagon Train Sept 15

2 tickets to the steak feed hosted by the Hayes Fire Department and entertainment by Plains Folk Sept 15

2 tickets to the Cowboy Concert September 16

All other events during the weekend, held at Expo Center, Fort Pierre.

The goal of the DWHF is to educate and entertain through cowboy poetry, music, Western artisans and demonstrations. It’s a great family celebration.

Join them for a fun evening at Drifters tomorrow evening.