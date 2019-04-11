Fort Pierre and Pierre street crews plowing, plowing, plowing

City street crews in Pierre and Fort Pierre have been working to clear roadways in their towns, but are fighting a losing battle as snow keeps falling and wind keeps blowing.

Pierre Utilities director Brad Palmer says city crews have plowed snow routes and are now clearing residential streets.

Fort Pierre city superintendent Vern Thorson says they’ve already plowed three times and will go out again at 6 o’clock tonight.

No travel is advised in both Fort Pierre and Pierre.