Fort Pierre and Pierre Honored for Philanthropy Achievements
The communities of Fort Pierre and Pierre are being honored by a state fundraising organization as South Dakota’s Outstanding Philanthropic Community for 2018.
Avera St. Mary’s Foundation director Kellie Yackley is also the president-elect of the South Dakota Association of Fundraising Professionals. She says both communities have strongly supported recent, major fundraising efforts.
The South Dakota Association of Fundraising Professionals will present the awards at its National Philanthropy Day Luncheon next month (October 24) in Rapid City, SD.
Other honorees this year include:
- Robert & Deborah Mudge– South Dakota’s Outstanding Philanthropist for 2018
- First Interstate Bank– South Dakota’s Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation for 2018
- Maycee Wieczorek– South Dakota’s Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy for 2018
- Hamsters USA– South Dakota’s Outstanding Volunteer Fundraisers for 2018