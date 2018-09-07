Fort Pierre and Pierre Honored for Philanthropy Achievements

The communities of Fort Pierre and Pierre are being honored by a state fundraising organization as South Dakota’s Outstanding Philanthropic Community for 2018.

Avera St. Mary’s Foundation director Kellie Yackley is also the president-elect of the South Dakota Association of Fundraising Professionals. She says both communities have strongly supported recent, major fundraising efforts.

The South Dakota Association of Fundraising Professionals will present the awards at its National Philanthropy Day Luncheon next month (October 24) in Rapid City, SD.

Other honorees this year include: