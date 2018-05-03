Former US Attorney and Fort Pierre Resident Randy Seiler Running for Attorney General

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Former South Dakota U.S. Attorney Randy Seiler says he would make fighting methamphetamine abuse his main priority if elected state attorney general.

Seiler officially announced Thursday he would seek the office as a Democrat. The 71-year-old Seiler served as South Dakota’s U.S. attorney from 2015 through 2017.

Seiler says there’s “no better training ground” to become state attorney general than his experience in the U.S. attorney’s office. He touted that experience heavily in the announcement, also citing his work with Native American tribes in South Dakota.

Tatewin Means, former Oglala Sioux Tribe attorney general, is running for the post as a Democrat. Among Republicans, Lawrence County State’s Attorney John Fitzgerald, Yankton lawyer Jason Ravnsborg and state Sen. Lance Russell are seeking the office.

Each party’s candidate will be selected at conventions in June.