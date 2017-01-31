Former Sully Buttes Wrestler to be Inducted into Hall of Fame

PIERRE, S.D. – When the Pierre Governor wrestling team hosts Huron in their final home event of the season Thursday night, they will be without one of their assistant coaches, and for good reason. Assistant Coach and Onida native Chad Uhrig is set to be inducted into the Onida/Sully Buttes Athletic Hall of Fame at halftime of the second game of a girls/boys double-header, when Sully Buttes hosts Potter County. Uhrig was a four-time State Class B Wrestling champion for Sully Buttes from 1996-1999, compiling a career record of 149-7 with 100 pins along the way. He was also a two-time top-four place finisher in the national junior college championships while competing for Minnesota West and a five-year member of the Team USA Freestyle team. Uhrig, who lives and works in Pierre, works with the Pierre youth wrestling program and also is a volunteer member of the Governors coaching staff.