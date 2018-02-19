Former Standing Rock program leader accused of embezzlement

FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — The former director of an elder abuse prevention program on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation is accused of embezzling more than $100,000.

Federal prosecutors in North Dakota have charged Kenneth Red Bear with embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization and theft in Indian Country.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandi Russell tells KFGO radio that the money was stolen from the tribe’s federally funded Elderly Protection Team, which is responsible for investigating reports of elder abuse.

Russell says the thefts allegedly occurred between June, 2009 and February, 2017. She says additional charges are possible.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Red Bear.

The Standing Rock Reservation straddles the North Dakota and South Dakota border.