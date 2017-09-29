Former Sioux Falls day care provider sentenced for abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A former Sioux Falls day care provider accused of child abuse and assault has been sentenced to serve three months in jail and three months on electronic monitoring on a reduced charge.
The Argus Leader reports that the accusations against Karen Leraas involved a 4-month-old boy in her care in 2014. Doctors said the boy had abusive head trauma, known as shaken baby syndrome.
Authorities say the child now has numerous disabilities.
Leraas reached a plea deal approved by the child’s family and pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor charge of contribution to abuse, neglect or delinquency of a minor. She was sentenced Thursday.
