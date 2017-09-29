  • Home > 
  • News > 
  • Former Sioux Falls day care provider sentenced for abuse

Former Sioux Falls day care provider sentenced for abuse

September 29, 2017

 

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A former Sioux Falls day care provider accused of child abuse and assault has been sentenced to serve three months in jail and three months on electronic monitoring on a reduced charge.

The Argus Leader reports that the accusations against Karen Leraas involved a 4-month-old boy in her care in 2014. Doctors said the boy had abusive head trauma, known as shaken baby syndrome.

Authorities say the child now has numerous disabilities.

Leraas reached a plea deal approved by the child’s family and pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor charge of contribution to abuse, neglect or delinquency of a minor. She was sentenced Thursday.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.



Multimedia