Former Sioux Falls day care provider sentenced for abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A former Sioux Falls day care provider accused of child abuse and assault has been sentenced to serve three months in jail and three months on electronic monitoring on a reduced charge.

The Argus Leader reports that the accusations against Karen Leraas involved a 4-month-old boy in her care in 2014. Doctors said the boy had abusive head trauma, known as shaken baby syndrome.

Authorities say the child now has numerous disabilities.

Leraas reached a plea deal approved by the child’s family and pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor charge of contribution to abuse, neglect or delinquency of a minor. She was sentenced Thursday.