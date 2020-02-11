Former Pine Ridge Indian Health Service Pediatrician Sentenced to Five Consecutive Life Sentences

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Spearfish, South Dakota, man convicted of five counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse and three counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor following a week-long jury trial in September 2019 in Rapid City, South Dakota, was sentenced on February 10, 2020, by Judge Jeffrey L. Viken, U.S. District Court.

Stanley Patrick Weber, age 71, was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences in federal prison for the five Aggravated Sexual Abuse charges, and 15 years on each of the three counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor. All of these sentences are to be served consecutively to each other, and also consecutive to his previous sentence in the District of Montana of 18 years in federal prison. Weber was also ordered to pay $800,000 in criminal fines and an $800 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Evidence at trial established that Weber, while employed as a pediatrician with the Indian Health Service at Pine Ridge, South Dakota, sexually abused multiple Native American children between 1999 and 2011.

“The district court’s sentence ensures that Stanley Patrick Weber will never roam free again and his remaining days will be spent behind concrete and steel in a federal prison cell,” said U.S. Attorney Parsons. “Our focus today is on the courage and dignity of Weber’s victims, the men who stared down their worst nightmare to come forward and testify about the horrible abuse by him they suffered when they were boys. Their bravery brought this predator to justice. They have our gratitude, and our hope is that the finality of this sentence will bring them some measure of peace. Now, as one nation, one community, and one family, we must come together and do everything in our power to ensure that nothing like this can ever be done to any of our precious children again.”

“As a pediatrician, Dr. Weber took advantage of Native American children enrolled with the Oglala Sioux Tribe and the Blackfeet Nation, and betrayed their innocent trust in him. The sentencing of Dr. Weber today sends a strong and powerful message that those who sexually abuse children will be held accountable and that we will continue to seek justice for all victims of our programs,” said Curt L. Muller, Special Agent in Charge for the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “We will continue working with our State, Federal, and Tribal law enforcement partners as we investigate and seek justice against those who would victimize our programs and their beneficiaries.”

The investigation was conducted by the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services, Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety, Rapid City Police Department, and the Spearfish Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah B. Collins and Eric Kelderman prosecuted and tried the case.

Weber was immediately remanded back to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.