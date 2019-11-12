Former Pierre Swimming Standout Earns Summit League Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota State swimmer and former Pierre Swim Team standout, Ashley Theobald was named Summit League Women’s Swimmer of the Week, announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon. The Ft. Pierre native set a new Marshall Center Pool record with her first-place time of 4:37.65 in the 400 IM, a mark also good for fifth-best in the Summit League this season. Theobald also took gold in the 50 free with a time of 24.26 and placed second in the 200 medley relay (1:50.14). Along with breaking a pool record, the senior’s first-place finish in the 400 IM clinched the victory for SDSU. Theobald earns her first weekly award from the league after helping the Jackrabbits in their Friday defeat of Omaha, breaking a pool record and winning two individual events along the way.