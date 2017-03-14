  • Home > 
Former KGFX Radio Announcer Vern “Mule Skinner” Larson Passed Away Sunday

March 14, 2017

 

PIERRE SD – Vern “Mule Skinner” Larson passed away on Sunday in Pierre. Skinner was a basketball player back in the day of TF Riggs and went on to become a radio announcer in later years and worked KGFX in the late 70′s early 80′s announcing 6pm-10pm on KGFX and also sporting events as the #2 play by play guy.

Larson lived in Pierre most his life and continued to work in the town doing various jobs.  Vern Larson was a well liked man by the entire community and will be missed by many for his quick wit and caring personality. Funeral Services are pending.

