Football players accused in sexual assault plead not guilty

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) – Two University of South Dakota football players accused in a sexual assault have pleaded not guilty in state court.

KSFY-TV reports that Danny Rambo and Dale Williamson appeared in court Thursday to enter their pleas.

Rambo is charged with felony rape and Williamson with felony attempted rape.

According to police, a woman says Rambo and Williamson entered a bedroom where she was having consensual sex with another player and assaulted her Oct. 22 at the off-campus residence the three players shared.

All three players have been suspended indefinitely from the team.

Williamson’s attorney asked to withdraw from the case citing a busy caseload, but Judge Cheryle Gering denied the request after Williamson said he wanted the attorney to remain.

Williamson is also facing a more recent rape charge separate from the alleged Oct. 22 attack.