Football Classifications Set for South Dakota High Schools

PIERRE, S.D. – Stanley County is return to 11 man football after two years at the 9 man level in South Dakota high school football. The South Dakota High School Activities Association finalized the classification changes at their meeting this week. The Buffalos will return to the Class 11B ranks after going to the semi finals of the 9AA football playoffs the last two seasons. Other teams in the central South Dakota see the Pierre Governors once again in the 9 team Class 11AA ranks. Chamberlain will be in the 11B ranks once again while Todd County will be 11A along with Cheyenne Eagle Butte. Jones County-White River will return to the 9 man ranks and be a 9AA team last year after spending the last two seasons in the 11B ranks. Potter County and Philip will remain 9A teams but Sully Buttes will drop to the 9B classification for the first time next season. The Class 11AAA and 11AA Classifications will have 9 teams each while 11A will consist of 17 teams and 11B will have 25 schools. The 9 man ranks have 9AA with 26 teams. 9A will have 25 teams and 26 teams will make up the 9B Classification of South Dakota High School Football.