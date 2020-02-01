Flyers Down Capitals

PIERRE, S.D. – The Sioux Falls Flyers jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back as they recorded a 7-3 win over the Oahe Capitals Friday night at the Expo Center in Ft. Pierre. The Capitals outshot the Flyers 35-32 in the game but the Sioux Falls team played well throughout the game to hold on to the lead and pick up the win. Caden Davis scored twice in the second period for the Capitals and Andrew Gordon added a goal in the third as the Capitals could not get a point in the standings. The Capitals had 18 minutes in penalties but did not give up a power play goal in the game. Sioux Falls had 10 minutes. The Capitals will return to the ice on Saturday when they host the Watertown Lakers in a 8 pm face off at the EXPO Center.