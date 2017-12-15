Flu Shot isn’t Fool Proof, But it Does Help

The South Dakota state epidemiologist says getting the flu shot now will provide you with protection for the rest of the flu season.

But, Dr. Joshua Clayton says the flu shot isn’t a 100 percent guarantee you won’t get sick.

He says the flu vaccine covers both Influenza A and B.

In addition to getting vaccinated, Clayton recommends…..

Clayton says it takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for your body to build protection against the flu.

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. Groups like pregnant women, children younger than 5 years, people over 65 years and people with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk for flu-related complications, such as pneumonia, hospitalization, and death. Healthcare workers and household contacts of high-risk populations, such as those with young infants, should also be vaccinated.

Learn more at http://flu.sd.gov.