Floyd M. Reinhardt 1922 – 2019

MILLER, SD – Floyd M. Reinhardt, 97, of Miller, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society, Miller.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 1, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Miller with Rev. Max Miller officiating. Burial with military honors followed at G.A.R. Cemetery, Miller. Visitation will be one-hour prior.

Floyd Milton Reinhardt was born January 12, 1922, in rural Hand county to John A. and Ada P. (Johnson) Reinhardt. He attended country school in Hand County and then entered the United States Army, where he served from November 16, 1942 until October 8, 1943 when he received his honorable discharge. Floyd went to work at a factory in Hastings, MN, it was there that he met his future bride, Genevieve Hopp.

Floyd and Genevieve were married September 22, 1945. To this union, six children were born. They made their home in Hastings, MN. Together they owned and operated Hastings Cab Company for 27 years. In 1973, they relocated to their farm in Hand County working side by side until retiring into Miller in 1987. Among the proudest moments of Floyd’s life was being able to walk his granddaughter, Rachel down the aisle in his son’s honor.

Floyd was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Miller. He enjoyed pheasant hunting with family and watching Twins baseball. He and Genevieve were season ticket holders from when the Twins moved to Minneapolis in 1961 until the couple moved to South Dakota.

Those left to cherish his life include five of his six children: Janice (Andrew) Kalin of Hastings, MN, Larry of Miller, Douglas (Kay) of Prescott, WI, Jeffrey (Naomi) of Huron, and Lori (Terry) Danburg of Wessington; one daughter-in-law, Colleen Reinhardt of Hastings, MN; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and two sisters: Lorraine Schweitzer and Pearline Grogan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Lance Reinhardt; six brothers and one sister.

