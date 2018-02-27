Floyd Hanson 1948 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Floyd G. Hanson, 69, of Pierre, passed away February 23, 2018 at Pierre Care and Rehabilitation Center. Visitation will be Thursday, March 1, 2018, from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Feigum Funeral Home followed by a prayer service at 7:00pm.Funeral Services will be Friday March 2, 2018, at 10:00 am at Feigum Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Friday March 2, 2018, at 12:00pm (CST) at Midland Cemetery.

Floyd G. Hanson was born August 7, 1948 to Joseph B. Hanson and Marie L. (Dhaenens) Hanson at Philip, SD. He was their seventh child. Floyd attended all twelve years of school in Midland, SD.

Floyd was baptized at Midland Lutheran Church in Midland, SD. Floyd married Kandy Masteller in Draper, SD on September 12, 1974. They had a daughter, Billie Jo Hanson, born on February 12, 1975 in Pierre, SD. This marriage ended in divorce in 1978.

He worked at various jobs including construction, farm work, service stations in Philip and Midland, and the elevator in Murdo.

Floyd was injured in a car accident causing permanent physical disabilities. He did volunteer work for several groups. He was Volunteer of the Year in 1992, was active in the self-advocacy group of people (Pierre People First) and served on the Board of Directors for People First. He had lived at Pierre Care and Rehabilitation Center (Golden Living Center) since 2005.

Floyd loved fishing, hunting and playing cards. He always had a smile for everyone and a great sense of humor.

Floyd is survived by his daughter, Billie Jo (Steven) Sherwood; grandson Zane and granddaughter Wendy; brothers Robert (Joanne) Hanson of Snohomish, WA and Don Hanson, Billings, MT; sister Rose (Glenn) Marrington, Pierre, SD; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Marie Hanson, his brother and wife Percy and Karen Hanson, sister Hazel and Calvin Schwalm and sister Shirley Hanson.

