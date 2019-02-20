Floy J. Conkey 1923 – 2019

ST. LAWRENCE, SD – Floy Jean Conkey, 95, of St. Lawrence, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital, Miller.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Miller with Pastor Teresa Whetsel officiating. Burial will be at Beulah Cemetery, rural St. Lawrence. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 20, 2019 with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, all at the church.

Floy was born to Walter and Mable (Hoskin) Brueggemann in Redfield, SD on August 31, 1923. She grew up on a farm in northern Hand County near Rockham, SD. She attended East Linn country school and attended Redfield High School. In her teens she worked for several families who needed assistance with cooking, cleaning or in home care.

Floy married Stanley Conkey on January 23, 1946. Over the next five and a half years they had five children. She was a devoted farm wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Floy milked cows on the Conkey Dairy Farm for over 40 years. She enjoyed baking, cooking, and gardening. Her caramel rolls and apple pie were favorites of family and friends. She was a member of the Beulah Church and later the First United Methodist Church in Miller. She served on the Hand County Historical Society, Miller Friendship Center, election boards, Beulah Ladies Aid and the Help One Another Extension Club. She married Charles Hovelson in November 1992.

She is survived by; her children: Max (Linda) Conkey of St. Lawrence, Twyla (Bill) Smith of Sioux Falls, Irene (Paul) Parliament, Broken Bow, NE, JoAnn (Doug) Testerman of St. Lawrence, and Bonnie McConkey of Laurel, MS; nine grandchildren: Lee (Ashley) Conkey, Joshua (Kris) Smith, Jared (Lyndi) Smith, Bryan (Lorra) Parliament, Bradley (Sara) Parliament, Nancy (Casey) Naprstek, Doyce (Kate) Testerman, Bonnie (Reggie) Burkett, and Brent (Beth) McConkey; fifteen great grandchildren: Brielee and Marshall Conkey; Luke, Jack, and Selah Smith; Jenna, Jace, Sara, and Anna Parliament; Paige, Malik, and Jadyn Burkett; and Kaylee, Sean, and Zoe Testerman; sister, Myrn Therkildsen of Redfield; and several Hovelson family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stanley; her brother, Lynn Brueggemann; her husband, Charles; granddaughter, Kate Conkey; and great granddaughter, Regan Burkett.

