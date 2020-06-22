Florence Bruce 1934 – 2020

PIERRE, SD – Florence Lee (Rathbun) Bruce, 85, of Pierre, died peacefully at home on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

A graveside service will be on Wednesday, 11:00am on June 24th at Draper City Cemetery. Online condolences may be written at isburgfuneralchapels.com.

Florence was born June 28, 1934 to Curtis and Helen (Schroder) Rathbun in Pierre. She grew up and graduated from high school in Pierre. She married Clarence Bruce on November 25, 1956. She worked at Ferley Jewelers for over 30 years. She volunteered at St. Mary’s Gift Shop. She enjoyed her children and grandchildren, flower gardening and going for walks.

Florence is survived by 3 sons: Jerry Bruce of Piedmont, Dennis Bruce of Pierre and Jim Bruce of Highmore, SD. She is also survived by grandchildren: Casey, Lindsay and Samantha, great grandchildren: Jenna, Kennedy, Tanner and Hunter, as well as her sister Dorothy Mueller of Pierre.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clarence and her siblings: Fred Rathbun, Don Rathbun, Virginia Miller, John Rathbun and Curtis Rathbun, her sister-in-laws Liliana Rathbun and Rowena Rathbun and brother-in-laws Harold Mueller and Harvey Miller.