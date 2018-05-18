Floodwaters Wash out Bridge at Lake Hiddenwood

May 18, 2018
(KOLY News)

 

A powerful storm system dumped over 8 inches of rain in Walworth County, washing away a dam in the state park, Lake Hiddenwood near Selby.

The dam was 27 feet high with a concrete spillway and a bridge over it. The dam was built to create Lake Hiddenwood, as an artificial lake.

The park is closed indefinitely.

 

photo credit: Janine Arbach


