Floodwaters Wash out Bridge at Lake Hiddenwood

A powerful storm system dumped over 8 inches of rain in Walworth County, washing away a dam in the state park, Lake Hiddenwood near Selby.
The dam was 27 feet high with a concrete spillway and a bridge over it. The dam was built to create Lake Hiddenwood, as an artificial lake.
The park is closed indefinitely.
photo credit: Janine Arbach
