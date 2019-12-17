Flohr Named Head Football Coach at South Dakota Mines

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota School of Mines President Dr. James Rankin and Hardrocker Athletics Director Joel Lueken announced on Monday that Charlie Flohr will become the new head coach of the Hardrocker Football program. Flohr takes the helm of the Hardrocker Football after spending the last 14 years as the offensive coordinator for Northwest Missouri State. During his 14-year tenure as a Bearcat, the team has won four NCAA titles, captured 11 MIAA titles, going 133-11 in conference play and appeared in seven national championship games. Flohr also coached at Truman State. He is a native of Gillette, Wyoming and a graduate of Dakota State in Madison. Flohr becomes the 37th head coach for the South Dakota Mines football program.