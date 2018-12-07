“Floating Horses – The Life of Casey Tibbs” is now available for purchase.

Casey Tibbs, of Fort Pierre, SD, is a 9-time rodeo World Champion – a record he still holds 60+ years later. The film highlight’s the World Champ’s life including the ups and downs affiliated with catapulting into rodeo fame and Hollywood stardom. Producer Justin Koehler, originally of Midland, SD, began working on the film in 2015 and finished it in the spring of 2017. He traveled across the country interviewing scores of Casey’s family members and friends, including Charlie Daniels and Steve Ford.

“I have seen the film three times at film festivals and it is a quality historical film that is highly entertaining. There are also rare film clips that no one has ever seen before,” said Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center Director, Cindy Bahe. “I’m thrilled to have it available to the public for purchase. We have been inundated with phone calls for the last year-and-a-half from people requesting to buy the DVD. Now it’s finally available through worldwide distribution.”

More information is available on the Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center website www.caseytibbs.com.