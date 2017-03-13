Fleck To Hold Clinic at Sanford in May

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – University of Minnesota head football coach PJ Fleck is the featured speaker at the second annual Sanford Premier Football Coaches Clinic on May 20 at the Sanford Pentagon. The University of Minnesota hired Fleck in January after leading Western Michigan to a 13-1 record during the 2016 season and a berth in the Cotton Bowl. Other coaches from Fleck’s staff will speak in breakout sessions during the clinic. The football clinic will also feature speakers from South Dakota State University, North Dakota State University, University of South Dakota, Augustana University and Northern State University. The clinic is from noon – 4 p.m. at the Sanford Pentagon. The cost is $30.