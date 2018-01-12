Flatten Granted 6th Year of Eligibility

BROOKNGS, S.D. – South Dakota State’s Skyler Flatten was granted a sixth year of eligibility Friday from the NCAA. Flatten, who entered the 2017-18 season as a senior, is now eligible to return to the Jackrabbit basketball program for the 2018-19 season. Flatten, who missed all of 2015-16 due to injury, has appeared in 78 games for the Jackrabbits, averaging 4.7 points and 1.8 rebounds per game for his career. This season, the Clark, South Dakota native is posting a career-high 6.5 points and three rebounds per game, starting 16 of 20 contests. He is shooting 49.5 percent from the field and leads The Summit League with a 51.8 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 29-of-56.