Flash Flood Warning for Lyman County; Flood Warning for Sully and Hughes Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for East central Lyman County in central South Dakota Until 1PM CDT.

According to the NWS, over 4 inches of rain has already fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oacoma, Reliance, Dude Ranch and Lake Francis Case.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Southwestern Sully County and Northwestern Hughes County in central South Dakota Until 12:45PM CDT.

Emergency management had reported flooding across portions of western Hughes and eastern Stanley counties.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Pierre, Fort Pierre, Grey Goose, Overlook Rec Area, Spring Creek Rec Area, Cow Creek Rec Area, West Shore Rec Area, Oahe Mission Rec Area and Chantier Creek Recreation Area.