Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff from 8 a.m. until sunset on Saturday, April 27, 2019, to honor the life of Dwain Hudson, a volunteer firefighter who lost his life while responding to a wildfire. Hudson was a volunteer firefighter with the Argyle Volunteer Fire Department in Custer County. A memorial service for Hudson will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11am at Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer.