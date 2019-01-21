Flags across the Missouri River Bridge today

The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club is displaying the US and South Dakota flags across the Missouri River Bridge between Fort Pierre and Pierre in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. today (1-21-19), weather permitting.

Don’s Sinclair of Pierre is sponsoring the display for this observance.

Boy Scout Troop 27 will also be posting the US Flags in front of the Pierre businesses that have purchased a Flag Contract with the Exchange Club. The Exchange Club and Boy Scout Troop 27 have worked together since the 1980’s to provide this flag display.

Since 2006, the Exchange Club has consistently posted flags across the bridge for various holidays and other special occasions. If you are a business or individual that is interested in sponsoring this patriotic project, please contact a member of the Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club.

The Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club meets Mondays at noon at the Ramkota. For more information, contact Scott Rounds at 605-280-9611 or any member of the Pierre-Fort Pierre Exchange Club.